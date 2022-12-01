Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Holdings in Gabelli Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAST)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Gabelli Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAST – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 97.81% of Gabelli Automation ETF worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Gabelli Automation ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Gabelli Automation ETF stock opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average of $20.45. Gabelli Automation ETF has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $25.16.

