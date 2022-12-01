FY2025 Earnings Forecast for BHP Group Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of BHP Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will earn $6.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.96. The consensus estimate for BHP Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.68 per share.

BHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.32) to GBX 2,300 ($27.52) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($27.63) to GBX 2,330 ($27.87) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,913.20.

NYSE BHP opened at $62.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BHP Group has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $79.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.55.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 15,497,864 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,016,260,000 after buying an additional 371,203 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,455,064 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $172,897,000 after buying an additional 229,913 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 53.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,142 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,334,000 after buying an additional 804,469 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,736 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,162,000 after purchasing an additional 102,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

