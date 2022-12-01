FY2023 EPS Estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. Lifted by Cormark (NYSEMKT:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a report released on Wednesday, November 30th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.
SILV has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 117,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the third quarter worth $98,000. Eschler Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 117.5% in the third quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 111,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 117,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 14.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 111,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
