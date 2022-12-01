FY2023 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Newmont in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.67 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.90 EPS.
Separately, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.
Newmont Stock Performance
Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.87 billion.
Newmont Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.761 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 137.50%.
Newmont Company Profile
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.
See Also
