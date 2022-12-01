FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Director Devin Satz Sells 5,000 Shares

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) Director Devin Satz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

FVCBankcorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FVCB traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.80. The company had a trading volume of 9,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,444. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average is $19.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.31. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of FVCBankcorp

About FVCBankcorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 92.5% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 817,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,964,000 after acquiring an additional 392,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 27.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 607,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 130,401 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,253,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 219.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 81,549 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 397.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 79,856 shares during the period. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.