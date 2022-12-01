FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Director Devin Satz Sells 5,000 Shares

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) Director Devin Satz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
FVCBankcorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FVCB traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.80. The company had a trading volume of 9,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,444. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average is $19.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.31. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.
FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.
About FVCBankcorp
FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
