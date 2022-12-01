Fundamental Global Gp, Llc Acquires 904 Shares of FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Stock

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc purchased 904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $15,358.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 47,035 shares in the company, valued at $799,124.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc purchased 94,574 shares of FG Financial Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,466.40.

On Monday, September 12th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc acquired 68,860 shares of FG Financial Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $187,987.80.

Shares of FGF remained flat at $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday. 607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86. FG Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FG Financial Group stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG Financial Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FGF Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 94,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 1.02% of FG Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.

