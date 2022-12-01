Fundamental Global Gp, Llc Acquires 904 Shares of FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Stock

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc purchased 904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $15,358.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 47,035 shares in the company, valued at $799,124.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Fundamental Global Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc purchased 94,574 shares of FG Financial Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,466.40.
- On Monday, September 12th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc acquired 68,860 shares of FG Financial Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $187,987.80.
FG Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of FGF remained flat at $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday. 607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86. FG Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71.
Institutional Trading of FG Financial Group
About FG Financial Group
FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FG Financial Group (FGF)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for FG Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.