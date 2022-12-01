Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

YMM stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.17 and a beta of -0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.14. Full Truck Alliance has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $13.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Full Truck Alliance by 4.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 96,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. 35.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Featured Stories

