Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Update

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the October 31st total of 127,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Stock Performance

Shares of BHAT stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.67. 120,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,571. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $6.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the designing, producing, promoting, and selling animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; ‘Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

