Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $750.73

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 750.73 ($8.98) and traded as high as GBX 891 ($10.66). Fresnillo shares last traded at GBX 883.80 ($10.57), with a volume of 514,931 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FRES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.57) to GBX 750 ($8.97) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 770 ($9.21) to GBX 825 ($9.87) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 620 ($7.42) to GBX 560 ($6.70) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.57) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fresnillo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 818.33 ($9.79).

Fresnillo Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 783.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 751.76. The company has a market cap of £6.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,322.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

