Frax Share (FXS) Market Cap Hits $78.40 Million

Frax Share (FXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. In the last seven days, Frax Share has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One Frax Share token can now be purchased for about $4.84 or 0.00028521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Share has a total market cap of $78.40 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

