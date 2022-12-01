Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Trading 14.3% Higher

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Rating) shares traded up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 298,940 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 128,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Fortune Minerals Stock Up 14.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.54 million and a P/E ratio of 100.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09.

About Fortune Minerals

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

