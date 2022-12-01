Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 155275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Fortune Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00.

About Fortune Minerals

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

Further Reading

