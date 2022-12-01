Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI)’s share price rose 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 105,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,767,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $28,400,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Further Reading

