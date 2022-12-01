Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Position Boosted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 437.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,024 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank grew its position in Fortinet by 275.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Fortinet by 358.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 902.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT opened at $53.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.68, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.94. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $74.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on FTNT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. MKM Partners began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.61.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.