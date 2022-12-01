Foresight VCT (LON:FTV) Shares Down 4.6%

Foresight VCT Plc (LON:FTV – Get Rating) shares were down 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 72 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 72 ($0.86). Approximately 6,957 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 102,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.50 ($0.90).

Foresight VCT Stock Down 4.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £158.91 million and a P/E ratio of 600.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 75.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 77.32.

Get Foresight VCT alerts:

Foresight VCT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Foresight VCT’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Foresight VCT Company Profile

Foresight VCT Plc is a private equity and buyouts firm, venture capital trust and managed by Foresight Group. This fund invests in SME, later stage growth capital opportunities across a range of sectors. It engages in investments in unquoted or AIM-listed companies in the United Kingdom. It invests in technology companies in United Kingdom.

