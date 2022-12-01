Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Price Target Raised to C$3.15

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Cormark from C$2.75 to C$3.15 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.96% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Foran Mining from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.
Foran Mining Price Performance
FOM stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.95. The company had a trading volume of 148,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,462. The company has a market capitalization of C$672.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.41. Foran Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.93 and a 1-year high of C$3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.90.
About Foran Mining
Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.
