FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.34 and last traded at $10.38. Approximately 13,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 12,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMQQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period.

