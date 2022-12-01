Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.93-$3.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.55-$4.71 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIVE. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Five Below from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Five Below to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Five Below from $159.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.37.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of FIVE stock traded up $3.86 on Wednesday, reaching $160.86. 2,101,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,099. Five Below has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $327,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Five Below by 29.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.