Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.93-3.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.085-1.110 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.55-$4.71 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Five Below from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Five Below from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.37.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of Five Below stock traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.86. 2,101,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,099. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.76 and a 200-day moving average of $134.72. Five Below has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $214.50.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 10.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Five Below by 793.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Five Below by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.