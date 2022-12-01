FirstService Co. (FSV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on January 6th

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2025 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

FirstService has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. FirstService has a dividend payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FirstService to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of FSV stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.70. The stock had a trading volume of 106,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 0.98. FirstService has a twelve month low of $112.44 and a twelve month high of $199.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.13 and its 200 day moving average is $125.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $960.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.44 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 15.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstService will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on FirstService in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.67.

Institutional Trading of FirstService

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in FirstService by 658.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,987,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.