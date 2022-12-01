FirstRand (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Trading Up 8.1%

Shares of FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF – Get Rating) were up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.84 and last traded at $3.84. Approximately 13,644 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 228% from the average daily volume of 4,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

FirstRand Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82.

FirstRand Company Profile

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, transactional, lending, investment, and insurance products and services in South Africa, rest of Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers deposit and savings products; personal loans; and asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages.

