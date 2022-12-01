First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Short Interest Up 153.6% in November

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 153.6% from the October 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance
FTXH opened at $28.03 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average is $25.98.
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.091 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF
