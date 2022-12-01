First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Short Interest Up 153.6% in November

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 153.6% from the October 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance

FTXH opened at $28.03 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average is $25.98.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.091 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 301.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 220,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 165,207 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,006,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $661,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.