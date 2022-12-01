First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Down 26.0% in November

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the October 31st total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

FNX traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.51. The stock had a trading volume of 131,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,913. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.71. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $79.36 and a 52 week high of $104.44.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 821,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,755,000 after purchasing an additional 43,989 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 7.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 722,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,437,000 after acquiring an additional 49,802 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 334,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,814,000 after acquiring an additional 14,061 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 6.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 271,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,738,000 after acquiring an additional 15,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 9.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 262,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,037,000 after acquiring an additional 22,481 shares in the last quarter.

