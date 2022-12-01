First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ – Get Rating) traded up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.46 and last traded at $64.44. 125,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 314,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.22.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 89.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 166.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period.

