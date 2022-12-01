First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the October 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.42. 42,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,223. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $43.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.10.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 958,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,021,000 after buying an additional 52,977 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 609,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,554,000 after purchasing an additional 528,297 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A raised its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 532,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,035,000 after purchasing an additional 42,146 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 13,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 340,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 159,051 shares during the last quarter.

