First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the October 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
Shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.42. 42,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,223. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $43.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.10.
First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund
