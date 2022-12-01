First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,400 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the October 31st total of 271,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 459,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 149,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

SKYY traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.90. 359,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,853. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.44. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $55.01 and a 12-month high of $108.40.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%.

