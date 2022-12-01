First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.19

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 434100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of First Mining Gold from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get First Mining Gold alerts:

First Mining Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$164.46 million and a PE ratio of -22.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18.

About First Mining Gold

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. It holds a portfolio of 8 mineral assets located in Canada and the United States, as well as has an option to acquire an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties located in northwestern Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.