First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh Purchases 7,200 Shares of Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh purchased 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $99,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,291,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,874,761.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

First Foundation Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $14.01 on Thursday. First Foundation Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $28.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average is $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.03.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $99.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.00 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of First Foundation

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GMT Capital Corp grew its stake in First Foundation by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 3,085,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,191,000 after buying an additional 877,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 22.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,817,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,735,000 after acquiring an additional 691,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 26.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,872,000 after purchasing an additional 517,634 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,758,000 after purchasing an additional 309,862 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,279,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on First Foundation from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Foundation to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

