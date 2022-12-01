First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Short Interest Update

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the October 31st total of 23,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 124,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at $678,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at about $589,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 8.1% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 78,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 121.5% in the second quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 63,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 34,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 42.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Get First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC alerts:

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Price Performance

NASDAQ:FCRD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 25,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,077. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $4.77.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Announces Dividend

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.81%.

(Get Rating)

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.