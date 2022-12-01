First Colombia Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCGD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Colombia Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCGD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 695,100 shares, an increase of 152.7% from the October 31st total of 275,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,052,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Colombia Gold Stock Performance

Shares of First Colombia Gold stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. First Colombia Gold has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

Get First Colombia Gold alerts:

First Colombia Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

First Colombia Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Energy and Mining divisions. It holds interests in 96 oil wells with a gross acreage of 4,302 acres in the counties of Cumberland, Monroe, Overton, and Clinton. The company is also involved in the precious minerals exploration business.

Receive News & Ratings for First Colombia Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Colombia Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.