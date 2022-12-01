Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Zelman & Associates

Analysts at Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 8,930 ($106.83) to GBX 9,500 ($113.65) in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ferguson from £132 ($157.91) to £125 ($149.54) in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,148.30.

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $117.23 on Thursday. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $99.16 and a 12-month high of $183.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a return on equity of 44.59% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ferguson will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson during the third quarter worth $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the second quarter worth $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the second quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ferguson by 40.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

