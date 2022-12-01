Fei USD (FEI) Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Fei USD has a total market cap of $422.38 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00005791 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fei USD alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,161.27 or 0.99998106 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010240 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 39.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035842 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00040511 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021400 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00245842 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99955747 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $6,125,151.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.