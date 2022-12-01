Feedback (LON:FDBK) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $101.25

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 101.25 ($1.21) and traded as low as GBX 82 ($0.98). Feedback shares last traded at GBX 86 ($1.03), with a volume of 1,660 shares changing hands.

Feedback Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £11.33 million and a P/E ratio of -425.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 100.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.45.

Feedback Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, provides software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include TexRAD, a patent-protected software tool, which extracts and quantifies texture features in radiological images, assists research into all tumour types, and uncovers biomarkers in medical images; and TexRAD Lung, a software tool for the analysis of lung cancer for clinical use in the European Union.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Feedback Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Feedback and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.