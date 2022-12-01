FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,558 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 25,789 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FedEx were worth $13,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.9% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in FedEx by 13.8% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens reduced their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.04.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

FedEx Stock Performance

In related news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $182.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.83. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.