FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Kiltearn Partners LLP

Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 226,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,200 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for about 2.7% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $51,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,102,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $181,239,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $161,754,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after buying an additional 554,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $111,972,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.04.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX traded down $1.74 on Thursday, reaching $180.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,566. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 33.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

