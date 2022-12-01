Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the October 31st total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FRFHF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$910.00 to C$995.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$800.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fairfax Financial from $725.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Fairfax Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FRFHF traded down $4.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $573.15. The company had a trading volume of 9,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,262. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of $363.48 and a one year high of $586.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $500.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of -184.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

