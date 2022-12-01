Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Kiltearn Partners LLP

Kiltearn Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,446,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 128,600 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 6.5% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $123,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.2 %

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.09. The stock had a trading volume of 270,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,134,186. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.64. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $114.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.52.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

