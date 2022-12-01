Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC reduced its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,554 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 810,111 shares during the period. Expedia Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Expedia Group worth $21,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 741,856 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,216,952 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $494,724,000 after acquiring an additional 189,922 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,058,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,525,008 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $144,616,000 after acquiring an additional 30,580 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Up 0.2 %

EXPE stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,944. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.02 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,510.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.68.

Expedia Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.