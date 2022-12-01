Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,033 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $11,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 96.7% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 84,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 41,685 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 45.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,872,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,068,000 after acquiring an additional 589,342 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 74.5% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 54,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 23,113 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AQUA opened at $43.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average is $36.42. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $504.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

