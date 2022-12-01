Evmos Price Hits $0.64 (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. One Evmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00003797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Evmos has a market cap of $193.20 million and $1.07 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Evmos has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

