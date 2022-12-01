Everipedia Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $30.05 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $83.49 million and $30.05 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Everipedia

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 12,070,492,550 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everipedia’s official website is iq.wiki. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia.”

