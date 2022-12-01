Everdome (DOME) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.66 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 1st. During the last week, Everdome has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Everdome has a market capitalization of $239.00 million and $4.66 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everdome token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everdome Profile

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

