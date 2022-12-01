Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Position Increased by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC owned 0.07% of Euronet Worldwide worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 54,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EEFT. Stephens began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $90.00 in a report on Sunday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.25.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 0.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Euronet Worldwide stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,173. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.04. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $149.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total transaction of $1,409,970.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,467,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,907,860.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.