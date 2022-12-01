ERC20 (ERC20) Price Reaches $0.0094 on Major Exchanges

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $10.58 million and approximately $88.37 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17,132.73 or 1.00010000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010187 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035912 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00040367 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005816 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021414 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00245862 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000133 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.0095982 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.