Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) is Key Square Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Key Square Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,123,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,746 shares during the period. Equitrans Midstream accounts for approximately 3.7% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Key Square Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Equitrans Midstream worth $7,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 519.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth about $721,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 74.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:ETRN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.42. The company had a trading volume of 83,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,017. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.94.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 153.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $331.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -13.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ETRN. Bank of America lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.69.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Featured Stories

