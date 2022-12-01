Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Equitable were worth $12,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1,608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQH shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

NYSE EQH opened at $31.74 on Thursday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.68.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $900,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,368,116.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $900,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,368,116.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $218,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,851. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

