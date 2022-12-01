ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Sold by Kestrel Investment Management Corp

Kestrel Investment Management Corp cut its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. ePlus makes up approximately 3.0% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in ePlus were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,087,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ePlus by 517.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 208,463 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 531,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,805,000 after purchasing an additional 173,891 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,285,000 after purchasing an additional 159,361 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ePlus by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 85,154 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ePlus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director John E. Callies sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $76,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,027.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

ePlus stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.99. The company had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,827. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $40.37 and a 1-year high of $62.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.15.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

