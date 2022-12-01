EOS Price Reaches $0.93 on Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. EOS has a market cap of $1.00 billion and $99.97 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00005485 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, EOS has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009655 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00025186 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005923 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004895 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005173 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000717 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,729,919 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.