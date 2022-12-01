EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Lowered to $173.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $179.00 to $173.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.14.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $141.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $80.67 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.73. The stock has a market cap of $83.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 38.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,703,638,000 after buying an additional 4,291,887 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,019,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,315 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in EOG Resources by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $386,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in EOG Resources by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

