ENI (NYSE:E) Downgraded by HSBC

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ENI from €14.10 ($14.54) to €15.80 ($16.29) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on ENI in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ENI from €18.50 ($19.07) to €19.00 ($19.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ENI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of E stock opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ENI has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of ENI

About ENI

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 227.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in ENI in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ENI by 114.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of ENI by 66.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.